Wu-Tang Clan Drop ‘Don’t Stop’

Wu-Tang Clan have released a new track titled “Don’t Stop.”

The cut appears on the soundtrack to HBO’s comedy series Silicon Valley, which will be released tomorrow (June 23).

The soundtrack features musical highlights from the show’s previous three seasons, as well as new track which will be featured in season four.

“I’ve been a fan since the first episode,” Mass Appeal Records CEO Peter Bittenbender told Forbes. “We have been fortunate to license great music to the first the seasons, so working on the soundtrack was a perfect fit and has been a real honor.”

Check out “Don’t Stop” below.