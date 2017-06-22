Chance the Rapper Apologizes to Dr. Dre and Aftermath

By Abby Hassler

Chance the Rapper took to Twitter today (June 22) to formally apologize to Dr. Dre and Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment label. On his Be Encouraged tour this year, Chance took jabs at major record labels with visual content during his shows.

He mocked Aftermath Entertainment, Atlantic Records, Def Jam Records and Epic Records, where he reimagined their label designs as “Can’t Do Math Entertainment,” “A Titanic Records,” “Don’t Join Recordings” and “Eclick” using their logos against them.

Related: Chance the Rapper Hires Sign Language Interpreters for Tour

In his lengthy apology, Chance apologized to Dre for including Aftermath because of “His work with Beats, Compton Schools and artists like Kendrick, Game, Eminem, .Paak, 50, NWA and others is unmatched and how I inspire to be.”

He concluded his 8-tweet apology, writing, “Once again Sorry to Dre, all the artists/producers at Aftermath and all the other folk trying to make a difference in music that I belittled.”

Check out the LED content and Chance’s tweets below.

Meanwhile at Chance The Rapper's tour... https://t.co/VHbu1TclKI —

RESPECT. MAGAZINE (@RESPECTMAG) April 25, 2017

I want to formally apologize to Dr Dre, and all of Aftermath for publicly disrespecting their hard work and contributions to music. —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

When I went on the Be Encouraged tour I made LED content to satirize and degrade major labels. —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

I made the mistake of including Imprints which not only dulled my overall point of trying to uplift artist... —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

But also singled out artist-owned ventures that have only worked to progress the culture —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

Dre is a premier example of creating space for wealth and ownership in an industry designed for creatives to be the foot soldiers —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

His work with Beats, Compton Schools and artist like Kendrick, Game, Eminem, .Paak, 50 NWA and others is unmatched and how i inspire to be —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017

I set out to empower and I completely missed the ball and I know that now, —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 22, 2017