Ice Cube Explains ‘Ice Cube,’ Gives Stephen Colbert a Rap Name

By Hayden Wright

Ice Cube started music in 1984 and his rap moniker is known the world over. But have you ever wondered where “Ice Cube” comes from?

Related: Ice Cube Confronts Bill Maher over Use of a Racial Slur

On The Late Show, Cube explained how he chose his name. As a teenager in Los Angeles, discarded refrigerators sometimes lined the streets. Cube sometimes tried putting the moves on his brother’s girlfriends, which inspired a creative threat:

“Well, my brother was like, ‘Yo, that refrigerator down the street? I’m gonna take you down there, I’m slammin’ you in the freezer and when they pull you out you’re gonna be an ice cube,'” he said.

A delighted Stephen Colbert wondered what his own rap name might be. Cube was there to help.

“You gotta lean into it, you can’t play with it,” the rapper said. “Most guys, when they do a rap name, guys like yourself, they’ll say ‘my name is SC,’ or something real weak like that. But I’mma call you Daddy Colbert. Daddy Colbert, that’s dope. And if you really wanna lean into it, you go to Pimp Daddy Colbert.”

Watch the funny segment here: