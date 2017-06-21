Future Announces New Run of 2017 Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

Future has announced The Future Hndrxx Tour, which will fill in and expand upon the dates left on the rapper’s current Nobody Safe Tour.

Migos are currently supporting Future on the road, and while today’s tweet promises “special guests,” there’s no word yet on who will open the new run of dates. Stay tuned to Future’s website for ticket details.

Check out Future’s full run of dates below.

7/8 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

7/14 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Super Bock Super Rock

7/21 – Maputo, Mozambique @ Adil Water Park

7/22 – Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania @ Leaders Club

8/5 – Toronto, ON @ Veld Music Festival

8/13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

8/14 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater

8/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

8/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC

8/19 – Charlottesville, VA @John Paul Jones Arena

8/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans united Home Loans Amphitheater

8/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

8/23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

8/26 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

8/27 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

9/16 – Queens, NY @ The Meadows Music & Arts Festival

9/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

9/23 – Melbourne, AUS @ Listen Out Melbourne

9/24 – Perth, AUS @ Listen Out Perth

9/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

9/30 – Sydney, AUS @ Listen Out Sydney

10/1 – Brisbane, AUS @ Listen Out Brisbane

10/10 – Trondheim, Norway @ UKA-17

10/11 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet

10/12 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Valby-Hallen

10/13 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

10/15 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

10/16 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

10/17 – Paris, France @ Zenith

10/18 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

10/20 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

10/22 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham

10/23 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

