Casting Call for 6/21 – 28 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
.
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“War with Grandpa” (Film) WWGextras@gmail.com
(Starring: Robert DeNiro, Uma Thurman, Christopher Walken)
* Middle School Students (All Ethnicities)
* Put “Middle School Student” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com
(Period Show)
* Vehicles from 1990 – 1993
* Put “90’s Vehicle” in subject line.
WyldSideMedia
(New TV Show)
* Seeking “High School Bakers” who are Creative in the Kitchen for New Show
* Compete w/other students on a Team of 4 to win a Major Grand Prize!!
* If you’re imaginative, have skills & a passion for baking – we want to hear from you!
* Submit on your own, or with a team of 4 (Minimum age is 15yrs)
* Send submissions to: Highschoolbakers.castingcrane.com
* Go to: TeenBakers@Wyldsidemedia.com for more details
Central Casting Georgia
“Mary Lou” (Film) MaryLou@CentralCasting.com
* Only New Faces – Men/Women of All Ethnicities to portray Townsfolk. 18yrs & Older
* Women Dress size 0-10….Men no larger than 46 Coat
* MUST be able to attend a wardrobe fitting in between Mon 6/26 – Wed 6/28.
* SHOOTS…Friday July 7th
* Put “SF PED” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” June Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In Shape – Exotic/Unique Looking Ladies w/Tattoos (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Court TV/Season 5)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Hylton Casting
“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit:
http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting “3” Projects)
Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(EMERGENCY WORKERS….Police, EMT’s, and Firefighters)
* Men/Women w/Real life Experience as EMT, Firefighter, or in Law Enforcement
* Please list your experience in your submission. Submit photos in uniform, if possible!
* All Ethnicities 21 – 65yrs
* Shoots: Thursday, July 6th
* EMT’s – Put “SNAP” in subject line.
* Firefighters – Put “CRACKLE” in subject line.
* Police – Put “POP” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting “3” Projects)
Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(PEDESTRIAN FOR A DAY on FATHOM)
* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Passerby 18 – 80yrs
* All Types: Blue Collar Workers, Families, Business Types, etc.
* Shoots: Friday, June 30th
* Put “FOOTWEAR” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting “3” Projects)
Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(PEDESTRIANS 2–DAY BOOKING!!)
* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Pedestrians. 18 – 80yrs
* Shoots: Thursday July 6th & Thursday July 20th – Must be available BOTH DAYS.
* Put “SIDEWALK” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting “3” Projects)
Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(WEDDING & WEDDING REHEARSAL 4–DAY BOOKING!!)
* Men/Women of All Ethnicities to portray Friends/Family at a Wedding 18 – 80yrs
* Submit Pics Wearing Upscale Casual, Business Casual, Wedding Attire…if possible.
* Shoots: June 26th, 27th, 28th, and Aug. 8th – Must be available for ALL 4 DATES
* Put “CORSAGE” in subject line.