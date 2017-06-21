Casting Call for 6/21 – 28 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Extras Casting Atlanta

“War with Grandpa” (Film) WWGextras@gmail.com

(Starring: Robert DeNiro, Uma Thurman, Christopher Walken)

* Middle School Students (All Ethnicities)

* Put “Middle School Student” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com

(Period Show)

* Vehicles from 1990 – 1993

* Put “90’s Vehicle” in subject line.

WyldSideMedia

(New TV Show)

* Seeking “High School Bakers” who are Creative in the Kitchen for New Show

* Compete w/other students on a Team of 4 to win a Major Grand Prize!!

* If you’re imaginative, have skills & a passion for baking – we want to hear from you!

* Submit on your own, or with a team of 4 (Minimum age is 15yrs)

* Send submissions to: Highschoolbakers.castingcrane.com

* Go to: TeenBakers@Wyldsidemedia.com for more details

Central Casting Georgia

“Mary Lou” (Film) MaryLou@CentralCasting.com

* Only New Faces – Men/Women of All Ethnicities to portray Townsfolk. 18yrs & Older

* Women Dress size 0-10….Men no larger than 46 Coat

* MUST be able to attend a wardrobe fitting in between Mon 6/26 – Wed 6/28.

* SHOOTS…Friday July 7th

* Put “SF PED” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” June Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In Shape – Exotic/Unique Looking Ladies w/Tattoos (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (Court TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Hylton Casting

“Couples Court with The Cutlers” (New Court TV Show)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur September 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/couplescourtaudience/

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting “3” Projects)

Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(EMERGENCY WORKERS….Police, EMT’s, and Firefighters)

* Men/Women w/Real life Experience as EMT, Firefighter, or in Law Enforcement

* Please list your experience in your submission. Submit photos in uniform, if possible!

* All Ethnicities 21 – 65yrs

* Shoots: Thursday, July 6th

* EMT’s – Put “SNAP” in subject line.

* Firefighters – Put “CRACKLE” in subject line.

* Police – Put “POP” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting “3” Projects)

Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(PEDESTRIAN FOR A DAY on FATHOM)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Passerby 18 – 80yrs

* All Types: Blue Collar Workers, Families, Business Types, etc.

* Shoots: Friday, June 30th

* Put “FOOTWEAR” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting “3” Projects)

Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(PEDESTRIANS 2–DAY BOOKING!!)

* Men & Women of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray Pedestrians. 18 – 80yrs

* Shoots: Thursday July 6th & Thursday July 20th – Must be available BOTH DAYS.

* Put “SIDEWALK” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting “3” Projects)

Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(WEDDING & WEDDING REHEARSAL 4–DAY BOOKING!!)

* Men/Women of All Ethnicities to portray Friends/Family at a Wedding 18 – 80yrs

* Submit Pics Wearing Upscale Casual, Business Casual, Wedding Attire…if possible.

* Shoots: June 26th, 27th, 28th, and Aug. 8th – Must be available for ALL 4 DATES

* Put “CORSAGE” in subject line.