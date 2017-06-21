10 Great Musician Selfies for National Selfie Day

By Abby Hassler
Happy National Selfie Day everyone!
Taking and posting photos of yourself has become a way of life online. The word “selfie” was even formally added to the Oxford Dictionary in 2013.
To celebrate here are ten of our favorite selfies from artists this year.
Selena Gomez & The Weeknd, the happy couple.
Drake, ready for action.
Halsey & Lauren Jauregui, “Strangers.”
Justin Bieber, shirtless.
Beyoncé, pregnant.
Ed Sheeran, with friends.
Katy Perry, trying to relax.
Lady Gaga, in shades.
John Legend, with the family.
Carrie Underwood, and frog.
