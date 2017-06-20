Bruno Mars, Future, Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa And More Performing At Music Midtown 2017

If you happened to notice that Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic World Tour wasn’t stopping in Atlanta, here’s why: Pop music’s incredibly exciting performer (and arguably one of its most undeniable singer/songwriters) has a date with the city’s annual Music Midtown Festival.

Live Nation Entertainment announced this morning that Mars, Future, Mumford & Sons and Blink-182 will headline the Sept. 16, 17 performances at Piedmont Park that will also include Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, Bibi Bourelly and more.

“I told you Atlanta” Mars tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “I got you!”

“I’m so proud of our line-up this year. We have an incredibly diverse group of artists and some of the

biggest names in music,” Live Nation Atlanta President, Peter Conlon, said in the press release issued today. “We received such great feedback from the fans after expanding Music Midtown to two full days in 2016, so we are keeping with that model to give people the most time to enjoy the music, food, and beautiful Piedmont Park on

Saturday and Sunday.”

Fans who sign up for the Music Midtown E-List will have access to the presale starting today through 10 p.m. Thursday. Tickets go on sale for the general public Friday at 10 a.m. And a two-day general admission ticket is $135. (With VIP and Super VIP tickets available as well). All of which can be purchased at MusicMidtown.com.

Plus – new this year – there will be a limited amount of “Early Entry” passes, which will allow concertgoers to enter the festival 30 minutes before the gates are scheduled to open.

– Sonia Murray, CBS Local