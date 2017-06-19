Woman Rescued From Massive Apartment Blaze In Decatur

DeKalb County fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a blaze that damaged or destroyed as-many-as 18 units. According to Dekalb Fire Captain Eric Jackson, “the flames were pretty spectacular. They were extending through the roof of the apartment complex”.



The fire happened around 1:00 Monday morning at the Oak Tree Villa Apartments in Decatur. At least 35 people were displaced by the blaze. One woman had to be rescued from a downstairs apartment. According to Jackson, the woman was treated the scene for smoke inhalation.