Woman Rescued From Massive Apartment Blaze In Decatur

June 19, 2017 1:00 PM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: oak tree villa apartments, Woman Rescued From Massive Apartment Blaze In Decatur

DeKalb County fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a blaze that damaged or destroyed as-many-as 18 units. According to Dekalb Fire Captain Eric Jackson, “the flames were pretty spectacular. They were extending through the roof of the apartment complex”.

fire oak vista 1 Woman Rescued From Massive Apartment Blaze In Decatur

Flames are seen pouring from units of the Oak Tree Villa Apartments in Decatur. (Photo from the DeKalb County Office of Public Affairs)


The fire happened around 1:00 Monday morning at the Oak Tree Villa Apartments in Decatur. At least 35 people were displaced by the blaze. One woman had to be rescued from a downstairs apartment. According to Jackson, the woman was treated the scene for smoke inhalation.

