13 June, 2017 (Atlanta, GA) – Greg Street, founder of WeNeed2Read is challenging the world to make better readers with his latest WeNeed2Read summer reading challenge. The challenge is an open invitation to civic clubs, staff groups, and individuals to sponsor a student of their choice that needs to improve their reading level. The mission of this program is to show students that it is easy to make money while building your brain power.

Greg Street stated:

“Reading about things that interest you is like practicing a sport. You can’t just show up for the game, you must practice. The reason kids read below grade level is because they just show up for the game and they hate the content. Reading about things you love can make you an expert on what you care about. These skills spill over into the class room and into life.”

About the Challenge:

Students must select a sponsor (or vice versa) to begin the summer reading challenge. The sponsor will pay the student $10 an hour, $100 per week (10 hours weekly) for 5 weeks. Students will be asked to read about topics on either their personal interests or career interests. To qualify for an additional $1,000 awarded by WeNeed2Read, the student will be required to post pictures daily on social media to document the hours worked and books read using #WENEED2READ.

The students must keep a log of each book read and write a one paragraph summary on how the subject discussed in the book resonates with them. Please note that students may be quizzed on the books documented in their log file. Compensation will be rewarded based on the hours the student actually worked/read.

On July 22nd, the #WENEED2READ will be reviewed and the student with the most consistent social media post will be awarded an additional $1,000 from We Need 2 Read, Inc.

Challenge: WeNeed2Read Summer Reading Challenge

Date: June 19th – July 21st

Location: Atlanta, GA

Sponsorship: $10 hourly (Maximum of 10 hours weekly)

Reading Topic: Personal or Career Interests

To register for the We Need 2 Read summer reading challenge, please visit www.weneed2read.com

About WeNeed2Read, Inc. WeNeed2Read was designed to transform the intimidation of reading books in to a fun and rewarding experience for students. Founder, Greg Street finds from his literacy research most students read below grade level due to a lack of practice; as in football, soccer, and other competitive activities. He states, “In order to get better you must practice. The brain is just like any other muscle. If you do not practice, you do not become a stronger or better reader.” For years the WeNeed2Read program has proven to students that reading material they have a passion for can boost fluency and comprehension levels. Selecting books on hobbies and aspirations is encouraged to strengthen students’ vision for college and career plans. Students learn through the program that reading is a highway to being as successful as they want to be. www.weneed2read.com