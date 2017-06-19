DJ Khaled’s 5 Cutest Asahd Posts

By Abby Hassler

DJ Khaled might be one of the world’s proudest dads. His son, Asahd Tuck Khaled, might only be four months old, but he already is the acclaimed executive producer of his dad’s latest record and rocks his own social media accounts (courtesy of mom and dad).

Related: DJ Khaled Drops ‘Wild Thoughts’ Video Featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

Despite the fact that Asahd can’t yet read, his dad wants to let him know how much he (and the rest of the world) loves him. For fans who can’t get enough of little Asahd, here are his top five cutest posts.

That time he met Rihanna

To say the least my week started out great!! @badgalriri told me I smelled so good!!! 😊🤦🏽‍♂️❤️ A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Daddy and son matching shirts

Me and my daddy ! Mommy got us matching shirts .. thank you mommy A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on May 20, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

Simba doesn’t have anything on this cutie

@hot97 #hot97summerjam2017 daddy @djkhaled had me like simba lol 🦁🦁😜 A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jun 11, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Chip model extraordinaire

I love you and thank you for being my son ! EveryTING for you ! @asahdkhaled #GRATEFUL 🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽 A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

When he tried to wish his dad happy father’s day