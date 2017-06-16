THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW FROM HAROLD'S CHICKEN & ICE BAR V-103 is broadcasting live from Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar's fifth anniversary | LISTEN TO THE BIG TIGGER SHOW LIVE

Chris Brown Can’t Be Happy About This: The Ryan Report

June 16, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: Chris Brown, Karrueche Tran, Ryan Cameron, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

On what would have been the rapper’s 46th birthday, some news about – as Ryan Cameron likes to call him – R&B 2Pac.

Chris Brown‘s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran has secured a five-year restraining order against the superstar singer, following testimony from her that “he demanded all of his rings back. He wanted everything returned.
When she refused he started to become aggressive.”

Via text, Ryan said in today’s Ryan Report, Brown went on to tell Tran “I will make you hate me even more. Don’t be anywhere I am out in public.”

“Then the threats became more and more violent,” he continued, including statements like: “I will beat the blank out of you. And ‘I promise you I will make your life hell.’ “

