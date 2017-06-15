‘All Hail The Queen, She Is Back!’ : The Ryan Report

So this makes TWO major returns announced within the past 24 hours that surely have a lot of zeroes behind them.

First the retired and undefeated Floyd Mayweather said he was coming back into the boxing ring to fight mixed martial artist and UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor. Then came the news that one of the founding co-stars of Bravo’s top-rated “Real Housewives of Atlanta” franchise, NeNe Leakes, has decided to step back in front of the reality show cameras to (at least, verbally) spar with anyone who doubts she is very, very rich.

“All hail the queen!” Ryan Cameron declared in today’s Ryan Report. “She is back!”

AND the cast – minus Phaedra Parks, but reportedly plus Kim Zolciak, as well – has already started filming. (Seems like just a month ago that they concluded that first-of-its-kind four-part reunion special. Oh yeah, it was).

Meanwhile, Ryan’s wondering aloud: “If the average salary of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s‘ a million and a half, what do you think it took to get NeNe to come back?!”