The #MayweatherChallenge McGregor Inspired: The Ryan Report

If his involving himself in his 12-year-old daughter’s cheerleading competion wasn’t proof enough that the retired Floyd Mayweather is bored, ladies and gentlemen we present to you, the #MayweatherChallenge.

“The #MayweatherChallenge is when you’re really living it,” the unbeaten boxer explained on posts to his 22 million-plus followers on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. “You ain’t fronting and you ain’t lying to the people. When you’re really living the real lifestyle that you say you’re living.”

“We’re tired of people on social media fronting like they live a certain lifestyle when they really don’t,” continued Mayweather, who some believe was responding to the many money-centric posts of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor of late.

“The only thing is though, Floyd,” Ryan Cameron says, “no one has the money you have. So WE CAN’T do the #MayweatherChallenge. Only you can!”