The #MayweatherChallenge McGregor Inspired: The Ryan Report

June 14, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: floyd mayweather, Ryan Cameron, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

If his involving himself in his 12-year-old daughter’s cheerleading competion wasn’t proof enough that the retired Floyd Mayweather is bored, ladies and gentlemen we present to you, the #MayweatherChallenge.

Related: The Floyd Mayweather Matter Finally Raises Its Head In The T.I. And Tiny Divorce

“The #MayweatherChallenge is when you’re really living it,” the unbeaten boxer explained on posts to his 22 million-plus followers on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. “You ain’t fronting and you ain’t lying to the people. When you’re really living the real lifestyle that you say you’re living.”

“We’re tired of people on social media fronting like they live a certain lifestyle when they really don’t,” continued Mayweather, who some believe was responding to the many money-centric posts of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor of late.

“The only thing is though, Floyd,” Ryan Cameron says, “no one has the money you have. So WE CAN’T do the #MayweatherChallenge. Only you can!”

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live