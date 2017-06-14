Casting Call for 6/14 – 21 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button below:

To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting “3” Projects)

Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(DINING ROOM WORKERS – 2-DAY BOOKING!)

* Seeking individuals w/a polished look to portray Dining Room Workers 18yrs & Older

* Please list any Catering or Formal Event service experience you may have.

* All Ethnicities…Shoots: Thurs/Fri. June 29th & 30th MUST be available BOTH days

* Put “CATERING” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting “3” Projects)

Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(FRIENDS of PRINCIPAL ACTRESS on “TAG”)

* Seeking Ladies to portray friends of one of the Main Actresses

* All Ethnicities – Late 20’s – Early 40yrs

* To work on June 26th – 28th and August 2nd & 8th Must be available All 5 days

* Put “BESTIES” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting “3” Projects)

Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(GOLFERS on “TAG”)

* Seeking a handful of real Golfers – Submit your photos in golfing attire, if possible.

* ALSO: list your Golf Experience level and Handicap in your submission.

* All Ethnicities – 18yrs & Older

* To work on Tuesday, June 27th

* Put “EAGLE” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting “3” Projects)

Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(MUSIC VIDEO DANCERS on “YOUR PRETTY FACE”)

* Seeking dancers 20 – 35yrs for an 80’s type Rap Song Music Video (All Ethnicities)

* Please list dancing experience in your submission. Must have a good sense of humor.

* Please list if you are UNION or NON-UNION

* Shoots: Monday, June 26th

* Put “HIPPITY HOP” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting “3” Projects)

Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(FEMALE MODEL-TYPES w/GREAT FEET on “YOUR PRETTY FACE”)

* Seeking Females 18 – 35yrs w/Great Feet & Great Legs. (All Ethnicities)

* Must be comfortable working barefoot on set & include full length pics of you/your feet

* Please list if you are UNION or NON-UNION

* Shoots: Wednesday, June 28th

* Put “FOOT FETISH” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting “3” Projects)

Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(COUNTRY CLUB MEMBERS – 1 or 5 DAY BOOKING!!)

* Seeking individuals w/Wealthy Clean-Cut Looks (All Ethnicities) 18 – 80yrs

* Submit in Upscale Clothing…if possible.

* To work: Friday, June 23rd ONLY….Put “EXCLUSIVE” in subject line.

* If available to work: 5 Days…June 26th, 27th, 28th AND August 2nd & August 8th

* Put “MEMBERS” in subject line.

Casting TaylorMade

“OPEN CALL – PARTY TONIGHT”

(Wednesday “Hump Day” Mixer…6pm – 10pm)

* FREE ADMISSION, Red Carpet, Pictures taken, Raffle w/Great Prizes & enter Casting TaylorMade’s database for Upcoming Projects.

* Havana Club

3112 Piedmont Rd NE,

Atlanta, GA. 30305

Cab Casting

“Step Up” (TV) StepUpExtras@gmail.com

* Executive Type, w/Business Attire for a Strip Club Scene (All Ethnicities) 21 – 65yrs

* Shoots: Next Tuesday June 20th

* Put “Strip Club” in subject line.

Cab Casting

“Step Up” (TV) StepUpExtras@gmail.com

* Real Families, or Men/Women/Kids submit for Family Scene @ The Botanical Gardens

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Put “Botanical Gardens” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“War with Grandpa” (Film) WWGextras@gmail.com

(Starring: Robert DeNiro, Uma Thurman, Christopher Walken)

* Middle School Students (All Ethnicities)

* Put “Middle School Student” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Pact” (Film) ThePactExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: John Cena)

* Males//Females 18yrs & Over who still look like High School Students

* All Ethnicities 18 – 20yrs

* Put “High School Male, or Female” in subject line.

SouthernBGcasting

“Sharp Objects” (HBO) Sotvatl@gmail.com

* Seeking Caucasian Men & Women of ALL AGES who live near Barnesville, Ga.

* People traveling outside of Barnesville will receive a $20.00 gas bump

* Put “Caucasian Man or Woman” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” June Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In Shape Men & Women – Ladies must be comfortable wearing a 2-Piece Bathing Suit

* Guys will be Shirtless. (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience