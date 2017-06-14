Casting Call for 6/14 – 21 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
Catrett & Associates Casting
Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(DINING ROOM WORKERS – 2-DAY BOOKING!)
* Seeking individuals w/a polished look to portray Dining Room Workers 18yrs & Older
* Please list any Catering or Formal Event service experience you may have.
* All Ethnicities…Shoots: Thurs/Fri. June 29th & 30th MUST be available BOTH days
* Put “CATERING” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(FRIENDS of PRINCIPAL ACTRESS on “TAG”)
* Seeking Ladies to portray friends of one of the Main Actresses
* All Ethnicities – Late 20’s – Early 40yrs
* To work on June 26th – 28th and August 2nd & 8th Must be available All 5 days
* Put “BESTIES” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(GOLFERS on “TAG”)
* Seeking a handful of real Golfers – Submit your photos in golfing attire, if possible.
* ALSO: list your Golf Experience level and Handicap in your submission.
* All Ethnicities – 18yrs & Older
* To work on Tuesday, June 27th
* Put “EAGLE” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(MUSIC VIDEO DANCERS on “YOUR PRETTY FACE”)
* Seeking dancers 20 – 35yrs for an 80’s type Rap Song Music Video (All Ethnicities)
* Please list dancing experience in your submission. Must have a good sense of humor.
* Please list if you are UNION or NON-UNION
* Shoots: Monday, June 26th
* Put “HIPPITY HOP” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(FEMALE MODEL-TYPES w/GREAT FEET on “YOUR PRETTY FACE”)
* Seeking Females 18 – 35yrs w/Great Feet & Great Legs. (All Ethnicities)
* Must be comfortable working barefoot on set & include full length pics of you/your feet
* Please list if you are UNION or NON-UNION
* Shoots: Wednesday, June 28th
* Put “FOOT FETISH” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
Tag…Fathom…Your Pretty Face
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(COUNTRY CLUB MEMBERS – 1 or 5 DAY BOOKING!!)
* Seeking individuals w/Wealthy Clean-Cut Looks (All Ethnicities) 18 – 80yrs
* Submit in Upscale Clothing…if possible.
* To work: Friday, June 23rd ONLY….Put “EXCLUSIVE” in subject line.
* If available to work: 5 Days…June 26th, 27th, 28th AND August 2nd & August 8th
* Put “MEMBERS” in subject line.
Casting TaylorMade
“OPEN CALL – PARTY TONIGHT”
(Wednesday “Hump Day” Mixer…6pm – 10pm)
* FREE ADMISSION, Red Carpet, Pictures taken, Raffle w/Great Prizes & enter Casting TaylorMade’s database for Upcoming Projects.
* Havana Club
3112 Piedmont Rd NE,
Atlanta, GA. 30305
Cab Casting
“Step Up” (TV) StepUpExtras@gmail.com
* Executive Type, w/Business Attire for a Strip Club Scene (All Ethnicities) 21 – 65yrs
* Shoots: Next Tuesday June 20th
* Put “Strip Club” in subject line.
Cab Casting
“Step Up” (TV) StepUpExtras@gmail.com
* Real Families, or Men/Women/Kids submit for Family Scene @ The Botanical Gardens
* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older
* Put “Botanical Gardens” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“War with Grandpa” (Film) WWGextras@gmail.com
(Starring: Robert DeNiro, Uma Thurman, Christopher Walken)
* Middle School Students (All Ethnicities)
* Put “Middle School Student” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Pact” (Film) ThePactExtras@gmail.com
(Starring: John Cena)
* Males//Females 18yrs & Over who still look like High School Students
* All Ethnicities 18 – 20yrs
* Put “High School Male, or Female” in subject line.
SouthernBGcasting
“Sharp Objects” (HBO) Sotvatl@gmail.com
* Seeking Caucasian Men & Women of ALL AGES who live near Barnesville, Ga.
* People traveling outside of Barnesville will receive a $20.00 gas bump
* Put “Caucasian Man or Woman” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” June Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In Shape Men & Women – Ladies must be comfortable wearing a 2-Piece Bathing Suit
* Guys will be Shirtless. (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience