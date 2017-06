Police are looking for whoever shot a woman outside a Waffle House on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur early Tuesday morning. The woman, whose identity was being withheld pending notification of family, died on the way to the hospital. Police say the woman came to the parking lot with another person. But, they say that the dead woman never went inside the Waffle House. The eatery is located at 4750 Flat Shoals Parkway.