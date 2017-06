Mary J Blige ordered to pay $30K per month in Spousal Support!

I’m torn on this one! On one hand, he cheated with her assistant at that! He shouldn’t get anything. BUT On the other hand. Women wanna be equal. Then Mary has to do what men have always done.

Her ex wanted $129K. Judge says they were living WAY beyond their means and have millions in unpaid taxes!

WHAT DO Y’ALL THINK?