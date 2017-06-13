‘%#@$! Yo Couch!’ More Reasons To Get Up And Go See Dave Chappelle: Trending Topics

As you sit back in disbelief that comedian Dave Chappelle is in the midst of an EIGHT-NIGHT-TWELVE-SHOW stop in Atlanta – not including his special “Controlled Danger” appearance with John Mayer at midnight at the Coca-Cola Roxy – you may want to move from the sofa to the floor on this one: Big Tigger announced in today’s Trending Topics that the comedian will do THREE WEEKS in New York starting Aug. 1.

The Radio City Music Hall stand will include appearances from The Roots, Chris Rock, Erykah Badu and Childish Gambino. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

“Good for you Dave Chappelle!” saluted Tigger, adding that he plans to see him and fellow V-103 personality DJ Trauma at The Tabernacle this evening. “Not mad at that at all. Nobody takes over

Radio City Music Hall for three weeks – except The Rockettes!”