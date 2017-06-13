THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Armed And Dangerous Inmates Sought After Killing Guards

June 13, 2017 10:45 AM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: escaped prisoners, putnam county

An all out search is underway for two escaped inmates who shot and killed two guards from the Baldwin State Prison. They apparently overpowered the guards as they were being transported on a prison bus. Authorities say it happened around 5:45 Tuesday morning on Georgia Highway 16 in Putnam County, which is about 75 miles east of Atlanta. The two caucasian men are identified as Donnie Russell Rowe, who was serving life without parole. He was convicted in 2002 for two armed robberies in the Macon area. The other inmate, Ricky Dubose, was serving 20 years without parole for armed robbery and more. Both are described as being around 6 feet 2, 150 pounds, with brown hair. Authorities say they made off with the guards’ 40 caliber glock weapons.

