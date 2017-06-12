Bobbi Kristina’s Ex Accused Of Attacking Current Girlfriend

June 12, 2017 3:05 PM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: Bobbi Kristina Brown, Nick Gordon

Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, spent time in a Florida jail over the weekend on domestic violence charges. He’s accused of assaulting his girlfriend and of not allowing her to leave her home in Sanford, Florida. Reports indicate that Gordon was released Sunday morning on $15,000 bond. He also has to wear an ankle monitor and can not have contact with the girlfriend. In 2016, a judge in Atlanta found Gordon legally responsible for the death of the only child of the late Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown. He was ordered to pay $36 Million dollars to Bobbi Kristina’s estate. In 2015 she was found unresponsive in the bathtub of the home that she shared with Gordon in Roswell, GA. Bobbi Kristina died in July 2015 after being in a coma for 6 months.

More from Maria Boynton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live