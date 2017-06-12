Bobbi Kristina’s Ex Accused Of Attacking Current Girlfriend

Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, spent time in a Florida jail over the weekend on domestic violence charges. He’s accused of assaulting his girlfriend and of not allowing her to leave her home in Sanford, Florida. Reports indicate that Gordon was released Sunday morning on $15,000 bond. He also has to wear an ankle monitor and can not have contact with the girlfriend. In 2016, a judge in Atlanta found Gordon legally responsible for the death of the only child of the late Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown. He was ordered to pay $36 Million dollars to Bobbi Kristina’s estate. In 2015 she was found unresponsive in the bathtub of the home that she shared with Gordon in Roswell, GA. Bobbi Kristina died in July 2015 after being in a coma for 6 months.