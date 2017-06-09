Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma – Round Three: Trending Topics

Today’s Trending Topics could have very well been about 2 Chainz “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” album, alone – as it is where all of this started.

But then “the hip-hop police” showed up at the high-profile listening party Atlanta’s artist was having in New York Wednesday, and reportedly shut it down before even half of his 200 guests arrived. Chainz himself was held at the door for almost an hour!

(Who knew there were still “hip-hop cops” in 2017?! “I thought [they were] out of business, by now,” Big Tigger noted).

If “they” are, apparently none of them caught wind of the listening party the following night, but even the news there wasn’t something remarkable about Chainz – instead it was about a track called “Realize” featuring Nicki Minaj.

In it, for some reason, Minaj takes one more verbal swing at Remy Ma – who, yes, has already fired back with a “Mask Off” remix.

(Who knew this back and forth was STILL a thing?!)