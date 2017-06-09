Mary J. Blige’s Spousal Support Bill Comes Due: The Ryan Report

Mary J. Blige has been pleading for “No More Drama” since 2002, but apparently a judge this week was only like halfway hearing it.

Her estranged husband, Kendu Isaacs, had requested $129,000 in spousal support “because of the standard of living he was used to” while being married to multimillion-selling R&B superstar.

That was reduced to $30,000 a month in temporary spousal support; which seems like a win (of sorts) for Blige.

BUT there’s also the matter of her not paying Isaacs anything since September. for which she has to shell out an additional $235,000.

AND, Ryan Cameron added in today’s Ryan Report, “the judge also said that she and he were leaving beyond their means during tehir entire marriage and they still owe millions – with an ‘m’ – of dollars in back taxes to the IRS.”