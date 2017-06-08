Vic Mensa Drops Four-Track Capsule ‘The Manuscript’

By Abby Hassler
Vic Mensa dropped his four-track capsule, The Manuscript, today, which features production assistance from Pharrell Williams, Malik Yusef, No I.D. and 1500 or Nothin.
The first single, “OMG,” from the new capsule features a collaboration with Pusha T. Another track “Almost There” features an appearance from Mr. Hudson.
Mensa released his critically acclaimed EP There’s A Lot Going On in the spring of 2016. His debut full-length studio album will arrive later this summer.
Stream The Manuscript on here.
