Ramona DeBreaux’s Grilled Pepperjack Stuffed Burgers with Wayfield Foods

Ingredients:

8 oz Hot Habanero Cheddar Cheese (crumbled or cut into small cubes)

5 pieces Cooked Bacon

1 lb 80/20 Ground Beef

2-4 T Worcestershire Sauce

5 Slider Rolls

Directions:

Take about 3 oz of ground beef and flatten it in your hand. Take a good bit of crumbled habanero cheddar cheese and put it on top of the beef. Add 1 slice of crumbled bacon on top of the cheese. Using your fingers bring the edges of the beef patty up around the cheese and bacon stuffing. Make sure the cheese and bacon are overloaded inside this slider! Seal the top and form it into a neat slider patty. Be sure it is sealed well. Repeat 4 more times. Pour Worcestershire sauce all over the uncooked slider patties. Grill sliders over medium or medium high heat. Place on slider rolls and serve.

Remember to over stuff that burger. If it isn’t stuffed enough it will just be a “normal burger.” If it is overstuffed it will be incredible.

