Morehouse College Interim President Taggart Dies

William Taggart, the Interim President of Morehouse College, has died. He assumed the position in April, after John Wilson was fired as President. Reports indicate that Taggart, 55, died from an apparent aneurysm.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed issued the following statement: “I am saddened by the passing of Morehouse College Interim President William Taggart. Bill was a respected businessman, a devoted father and husband, and a civic leader dedicated to our city.

He has served Morehouse College with distinction for the past two years, providing steady leadership for one of the nation’s best HBCUs and one of the most important educational institutions in the City of Atlanta.

My thoughts and prayers are with Bill’s family and with the entire Morehouse community. For all his accomplishments, I know Bill had so much still to give. This is a loss we will feel for a generation.”