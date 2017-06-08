THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Morehouse College Interim President Taggart Dies

June 8, 2017 4:04 PM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: interim president morehouse college, william taggart

William Taggart, the Interim President of Morehouse College, has died. He assumed the position in April, after John Wilson was fired as President. Reports indicate that Taggart, 55, died from an apparent aneurysm.

taggart abl1 Morehouse College Interim President Taggart Dies

The Atlanta Business League issued a statement about the death of its Board Chair William Taggart. (Photo from the Atlanta Business League)

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed issued the following statement: “I am saddened by the passing of Morehouse College Interim President William Taggart. Bill was a respected businessman, a devoted father and husband, and a civic leader dedicated to our city.

He has served Morehouse College with distinction for the past two years, providing steady leadership for one of the nation’s best HBCUs and one of the most important educational institutions in the City of Atlanta.

My thoughts and prayers are with Bill’s family and with the entire Morehouse community. For all his accomplishments, I know Bill had so much still to give. This is a loss we will feel for a generation.”

