Kim Kardashian Sends Happy Birthday Wishes to Kanye West

"You inspire me every day to be a better person! I'm so grateful for you." June 8, 2017 1:32 PM
By Abby Hassler

Kanye West turned 40 years old today and his doting wife, Kim Kardashian, wished him a happy birthday over social media.

“Happy Birthday babe I love you so much! You inspire me every day to be a better person! I’m so grateful for you ❤️” Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

Despite her best wishes online, the rapper deleted his social media accounts later this year. This prompted a Kardashian fan account to tweet out an image of the pair with the caption, “Happy birthday, babe! I know you’re not on social media anymore, so you’re not gonna see it anyway – and I’m going to be with you to tell you! but if i don’t post it, then all the stories will start so … I love you so much! Happy birthday.”

Kardashian retweeted the post with a laughing face emoji.

Check out the posts below.

