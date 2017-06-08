Former Henry County Commissioner Pleads Guilty To Child Molestation

Former Henry County Commissioner Gary Freedman has been sentenced to 40 years with 8 to serve in state prison. According to the Henry County District Attorney’s office, the 73 year old Freedman entered guilty pleas Wednesday to charges of child molestation. He also is to have no contact with the victims and must register for life as a sex offender. He pleaded guilty to 3 counts of child molestation and one count of sexual battery. “All of the victims are pleased that the defendant is accepting responsibility for his actions,” Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “We discussed the case thoroughly with all of the victims prior to the plea and they are in agreement with the terms of the plea. This brings closure to these families and allows them to continue to heal.” At the time of the molestation, between 2006 and 2014, the victims ranged in age from 9 to 16 years old. A former police officer, Freedman was arrested in 2015, after Indiana authorities informed Georgia lawmen about an outcry of abuse by his alleged victims.