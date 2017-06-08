Derek Fisher Crashed Matt Barnes Car: Trending Topics

June 8, 2017 4:30 PM By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, Derek Fisher, gloria govan, Matt Barnes, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics

Sunday morning the news was that NBA coach Derek Fisher had wrecked a car and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Related: Matt Barnes Says He Broke Up His Ex-Wife’s Date Because…

This afternoon the Trending Topic was the Cadillac Escalade Fisher crashed into a guardrail was registered to his onetime fellow Laker Matt Barnes, ex-husband of Fisher’s current girlfriend, Gloria Govan. (Who was in the passenger seat).

Neither were injured in the accident. But you have to wonder if current Golden State Warrior Barnes’ feelings weren’t a little hurt that this happened in the car he reportedly gave her to transport their two children?

More from Big Tigger
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live