Derek Fisher Crashed Matt Barnes Car: Trending Topics

Sunday morning the news was that NBA coach Derek Fisher had wrecked a car and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

This afternoon the Trending Topic was the Cadillac Escalade Fisher crashed into a guardrail was registered to his onetime fellow Laker Matt Barnes, ex-husband of Fisher’s current girlfriend, Gloria Govan. (Who was in the passenger seat).

Neither were injured in the accident. But you have to wonder if current Golden State Warrior Barnes’ feelings weren’t a little hurt that this happened in the car he reportedly gave her to transport their two children?