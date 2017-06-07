Prisoner And Fiancee Plead Guilty To Running Inmate Taxi Service

A DeKalb County couple have pleaded guilty to conspiring to help inmates escape from and back to the Federal Penitentiary in Atlanta. They are identified as 41 year old Deldrick Jackson and 38 year old Kelly Bass. Jackson and Bass apparently were running an inmate taxi service, taking them to homes or hotels, and restaurants. The for-hire service netted them $4,000. According to U.S. Attorney John Horn, “their guilty pleas represent the end of the road for their scheme.” Jackson was already in prison, serving 10 years for conspiring to distribute cocaine and conspiring to launder money.