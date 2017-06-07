Big Tigger Breaks Down The Whole ‘Big Mystery’ About A New Jay Z Album: Trending Topics

OK, let’s see if all of this adds up to a new Jay Z album on the way, to you.

Because, as Big Tigger puts it in today’s Trending Topics, “it’s a big mystery in some people’s minds.”

So, first, “mysterious banner ads” have started appearing hip-hop and music web sites with “4:44.” (But unlike your typical digital advertisement, when you click on them, it doesn’t take you anywhere).

That same “4:44” has been found in New York on billboards in Time Square and THE J STREET (hint, hint) subway station.

Jay Z and his fellow superstar wife Beyonce have “4s” tattooed on their fingers. (Because they were born on the 4th).

“Internet detectives have figured out a TIDAL tie-in,” Tigger continued. (Somebody flat-out tweeted there was a new Jay Z CD coming, it was tagged to TIDAL, the music streaming service he owns).

“Been a minute since Hov dropped an album,” Tigger wished aloud. “That would be kind of dope.”

Then again, “could be a larger than life birth announcement for their kids.” (But the Carters are expecting twins, which will make them a family of FIVE).

“Maybe we’re just hoping for the music though.”