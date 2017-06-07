DJ Khaled Works with Rihanna, Travis Scott, Nas, More on ‘Grateful’

By Robyn Collins
DJ Khaled has been making social media work for him as he prepares to drop his new album, Grateful, on June 23.
The producer collaborated on the project with Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, Travis Scott and Nas, and posted the photos and a brief clip on Tuesday (June 6) to prove it.
The timeline suggests that the MC’s morning was spent time on set with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller for a video, before working with Travis Scott and Nas. Baby Asahd even made an appearance in the series of posts.
DID I TELL YOU MY ALBUM DATE! #GRATEFUL #JUNE23 ! VOCALS BEEN IN !! VIDEO IN TO!!!!! 🎥@badgalriri thank you so much me and @asahdkhaled WE SO GRATEFUL! Bless up @brysontiller GOD IS THE GREATEST ! @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation 🙏🏽🔑🌺🦁🙏🏽 FAN LUV PRE ORDER #GRATEFUL NOW!! THIS VIDEO IS LEGENDARY!!!🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🎥🙏🏽
I WILL NEVER STOP!!! IM DOING THIS FOR @asahdkhaled !!!! MORE VIDEO FOR THEY🚷 HEAD TOP FOR MY BIGGEST ALBUM ! #DJKHALED @nas!!! @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation GRATEFUL PRE ORDER NOW !!! #GRATEFUL #JUNE23 @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation !! 🙏🏽🔑🌺🦁🙏🏽 #DJKHALED @nas !!!!! NAS VOCALS BEEN IN!! And VIDEO!!
