Casting Call for 6/7 – 14 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button below:Follow @atlfilment
.
Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
.
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting “4” Projects)
“Best of Enemies…Fathom…Tag…Your Pretty Face”
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETING – 4-DAY BOOKING!!)
* Seeking individuals to portray members of “Alcoholics Anonymous” 28 – 60yrs
* Business-types, Blue Collar, Average Joe, Etc…Character Faces are urged to submit!
* All Ethnicities….Shoots: June 19th – 22nd Must be available all 4 days
* Put “LAGER” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting “4” Projects)
“Best of Enemies…Fathom…Tag…Your Pretty Face”
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(FIREFIGHTERS!!)
* Seeking Males (All Ethnicities) with “Real-Life Firefighting” Experience 25 – 55yrs
* Please list your experience in your submission.
* To work on BOTH July 6th and July 20th – Put “BURNING” in the Subject Line.
* To work on ONLY August 25th – Put “FLAMES” in the Subject line.
* Put “See Above” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting “4” Projects)
“Best of Enemies…Fathom…Tag…Your Pretty Face”
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(7–DAY BOOKING!!)
* Seeking Men/Women to portray “CDC” or “HAZMAT”- like workers
* NO Experience Necessary – But Cannot Be Claustrophobic
* (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: June 26th – 29th /// July 17th & 18th /// Sept. 1st Must be available all 7 days
* Put “BIOHAZARD” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
(Casting “4” Projects)
“Best of Enemies…Fathom…Tag…Your Pretty Face”
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(7–DAY BOOKING!!)
* Seeking BALD MALES – All Ethnicities to portray Prison Guards 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: June 26th – 29th /// July 17th & 18th /// Sept. 1st Must be available all 7 days
* Put “BALD IS BEAUTIFUL” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“War with Grandpa” (Film) WWGextras@gmail.com
(Starring: Robert DeNiro, Uma Thurman, Christopher Walken)
* Middle School Students (All Ethnicities)
* Put “Middle School Student” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Pact” (Film) ThePactExtras@gmail.com
(Starring: John Cena)
* Males//Females 18yrs & Over who still look like High School Students
* All Ethnicities 18 – 20yrs
* Put “High School Male, or Female” in subject line.
SouthernBGcasting
“Bad Moms Christmas” (Film) Bm2inatl@gmail.com
(They have 3 Needs)
* Male & Female YUPPIE types – All Ethnicities 18 yrs & Older
* Caucasian Men/Women – All Shapes & Sizes for various upcoming scenes 18 – 80yrs
* Also: Hybrid & Upscale Luxury cars – NO Red, White, or Black cars
* Put “YUPPIE, Caucasian Man/Woman, or Luxury Car” in subject line
SouthernBGcasting
“Sharp Objects” (HBO) Sotvatl@gmail.com
* Seeking Caucasian Men & Women of ALL AGES who live near Barnesville, Ga.
* People traveling outside of Barnesville will receive a $20.00 gas bump
* Put “Caucasian Man or Woman” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
“MaryLou” (Film) MaryLou@centralcasting.com
* Men & Women who are – or look “Middle Eastern” 18yrs & Older
* Also need people w/Traditional Middle Eastern clothing/wardrobe.
* Shoots: June 23rd – 30th (Fayetteville, Ga.)
* Put “TOURIST” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” June Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In Shape Men & Women – Ladies must be comfortable wearing a 2-Piece Bathing Suit
* Guys will be Shirtless. (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: HyltonCasting.com/Audience