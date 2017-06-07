Casting Call for 6/7 – 14 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Catrett & Associates Casting

(Casting “4” Projects)

“Best of Enemies…Fathom…Tag…Your Pretty Face”

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS MEETING – 4-DAY BOOKING!!)

* Seeking individuals to portray members of “Alcoholics Anonymous” 28 – 60yrs

* Business-types, Blue Collar, Average Joe, Etc…Character Faces are urged to submit!

* All Ethnicities….Shoots: June 19th – 22nd Must be available all 4 days

* Put “LAGER” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(FIREFIGHTERS!!)

* Seeking Males (All Ethnicities) with “Real-Life Firefighting” Experience 25 – 55yrs

* Please list your experience in your submission.

* To work on BOTH July 6th and July 20th – Put “BURNING” in the Subject Line.

* To work on ONLY August 25th – Put “FLAMES” in the Subject line.

* Put “See Above” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(7–DAY BOOKING!!)

* Seeking Men/Women to portray “CDC” or “HAZMAT”- like workers

* NO Experience Necessary – But Cannot Be Claustrophobic

* (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: June 26th – 29th /// July 17th & 18th /// Sept. 1st Must be available all 7 days

* Put “BIOHAZARD” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(7–DAY BOOKING!!)

* Seeking BALD MALES – All Ethnicities to portray Prison Guards 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: June 26th – 29th /// July 17th & 18th /// Sept. 1st Must be available all 7 days

* Put “BALD IS BEAUTIFUL” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“War with Grandpa” (Film) WWGextras@gmail.com

(Starring: Robert DeNiro, Uma Thurman, Christopher Walken)

* Middle School Students (All Ethnicities)

* Put “Middle School Student” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Pact” (Film) ThePactExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: John Cena)

* Males//Females 18yrs & Over who still look like High School Students

* All Ethnicities 18 – 20yrs

* Put “High School Male, or Female” in subject line.

SouthernBGcasting

“Bad Moms Christmas” (Film) Bm2inatl@gmail.com

(They have 3 Needs)

* Male & Female YUPPIE types – All Ethnicities 18 yrs & Older

* Caucasian Men/Women – All Shapes & Sizes for various upcoming scenes 18 – 80yrs

* Also: Hybrid & Upscale Luxury cars – NO Red, White, or Black cars

* Put “YUPPIE, Caucasian Man/Woman, or Luxury Car” in subject line

SouthernBGcasting

“Sharp Objects” (HBO) Sotvatl@gmail.com

* Seeking Caucasian Men & Women of ALL AGES who live near Barnesville, Ga.

* People traveling outside of Barnesville will receive a $20.00 gas bump

* Put “Caucasian Man or Woman” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“MaryLou” (Film) MaryLou@centralcasting.com

* Men & Women who are – or look “Middle Eastern” 18yrs & Older

* Also need people w/Traditional Middle Eastern clothing/wardrobe.

* Shoots: June 23rd – 30th (Fayetteville, Ga.)

* Put “TOURIST” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” June Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In Shape Men & Women – Ladies must be comfortable wearing a 2-Piece Bathing Suit

* Guys will be Shirtless. (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: HyltonCasting.com/Audience