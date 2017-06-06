If You Thought The Bill Maher Topic Was Hot, Wait Until Ice Cube Joins Him Friday: Trending Topics

Bill Maher‘s “Real Time” show on HBO may very well be MUST-see TV this Friday.

Not only should it be interesting to see how the wily comedian addresses his surviving his “house n-word” comment on air days ago, but Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics that one of his guests was a seminal part of the legendary hip-hop group that had the same inflammatory word in its name – Ice Cube.

Turns out, the rap pioneer was already scheduled to be on “Real Time with Bill Maher” to promote the 25th anniversary and re-issue of “Death Certificate.” Three days later he will receive the 2,614 star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.