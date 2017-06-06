See Who Blue Ivy Takes After In Her Ballet Recital: The Ryan Report

When your mom is one of pop music’s most-beloved entertainers, and your dad is a hip-hop legend still filling stadiums across the globe, you don’t just take part in a dance recital, you are immediately the center of attention.

And so, such was the case when video of Beyonce and Jay Z‘s five-year-old Blue Ivy surfaced.

“The kids were very well-rehearsed,” noted Ryan Cameron in today’s Ryan Report – almost sounding like he’d put on his PSA hat for the Atlanta Hawks. “Blue Ivy definitely looks like she was one who came to practice.”

“She’s right in the front and she’s taller than everybody,” he continued, “so she’s gonna have daddy’s height.” (That might be the only fair comparison to her father, on stage, as he isn’t really known for his dance moves).