ATL Can Help Fight Sickle Cell

Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disorder that affects hemoglobin in red blood cells. Hemoglobin is a protein that carries oxygen to all parts of the body. Normal red blood cells are round and smooth. In a child with sickle cell disease, red blood cells are hard, sticky and shaped like a crescent.

The three most common types of sickle cell disease include:

Hemoglobin SS disease (also called sickle cell anemia)

Hemoglobin SC disease

Sickle cell beta thalassemia

Sickle cell complications

Sickled red blood cells stick together and block blood vessels, which case cause complications such as:

Acute chest syndrome: Sudden damage to lung tissue is common in children with sickle cell.

Aplastic crisis: The body stops making red blood cells for a short time, causing a drop in your child's red blood count.

Fever and infection: a fever is usually a sign of infection. Infections are a medical emergency for a child with sickle cell disease.

Gallstones: A child with sickle cell has more bile (a liquid that is used to break down the fats we eat) than his gallbladder can hold. The extra bile causes gallstones. Gallstones can cause a yellow color of the skin or eyes (jaundice).

Jaundice: When fragile sickle cells break open, bilirubin (a yellow pigment in bile) leaks into the blood stream causing the skin eyes to turn yellow (jaundice).

Nephropathy: When sickle red blood cells get trapped inside the blood vessels of the kidneys, causing kidney damage.

Pain: Sickle red blood cells get stuck and block the flow of blood to parts of the body, such as the bones, lungs, spleen, brain, eyes and kidneys, causing pain.

: Sickle cell can damage the retina in the eyes. Splenic sequestration crisis : The spleen suddenly gets swollen because sickle red blood cells block the blood vessels inside the spleen. This can lead to shock and is an emergency for children with sickle cell disease.

How Can Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Help?

Comprehensive services, technology and innovative research Our focus is on prevention, treatment and follow-up care for sickle cell disease and its complications. We offer the following services to our patient families: 24-hour acute care

Health maintenance services

Comprehensive clinics, located at three sites in metro Atlanta

Specialty clinics

Transfusion services

Newborn screening and follow-up

New patient evaluations

Genetic counseling: Helping parents understand sickle cell trait and how it can be passed along to their children

Patient counseling and education: Teaching families tips on how to prevent infections, pain and other health problems related to sickle cell disease Just as important, we offer innovative services, technology and research to manage—and even cure—sickle cell disease. Stem cell transplant : The only potential cure for sickle cell disease. We are a national leader in transplanting stem cells for children with sickle cell disease.

: The only potential cure for sickle cell disease. We are a national leader in transplanting stem cells for children with sickle cell disease. Hydroxyurea : A medicine that can help reduce sickle cell symptoms and improve quality of life. It helps red blood cells stay soft, round and slippery.

: A medicine that can help reduce sickle cell symptoms and improve quality of life. It helps red blood cells stay soft, round and slippery. Transcranial doppler (TCD) screening : To evaluate patients for stroke risk.

: To evaluate patients for stroke risk. Clinical trials: We are searching for better treatments, prevention and cures through our research efforts. Learn more about BMT for sickle cell disease Learn more about our research efforts Find a clinical trial

How can you help?