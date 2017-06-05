Halle Berry Baby News: The Ryan Report

Another week, another picture has sparked yet another conversation on The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith as to whether another celebrity not publicly known to be dating someone is pregnant.

Last Wednesday the subject of speculation was Rihanna; and today it’s Halle Berry.

“She LOOKS pregnant,” Wanda said, as she and Ryan looked at a picture of the Oscar-winning actress at the Butterfly Ball. “She got a little bump there; or she ate too many sliders.

“Halle’s just nutty enough to be the kind of person that probably may have frozen her [ex-husband’s] sperm,” Ryan added. “I’m telling you, she’s just kooky enough to be like, ‘You know what? I don’t want you but I would like to have another baby with you. Or by you.”

“Maybe she’s trying to outdo Janet Jackson,” concluded Wanda, noting that both of the superstars are in their 50s.