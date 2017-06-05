THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Halle Berry Baby News: The Ryan Report

June 5, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: halle berry, Ryan Cameron, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

Another week, another picture has sparked yet another conversation on The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith as to whether another celebrity not publicly known to be dating someone is pregnant.

Last Wednesday the subject of speculation was Rihanna; and today it’s Halle Berry.

Related: Watch Common Freestyle Rap for Halle Berry

“She LOOKS pregnant,” Wanda said, as she and Ryan looked at a picture of the Oscar-winning actress at the Butterfly Ball. “She got a little bump there; or she ate too many sliders.

“Halle’s just nutty enough to be the kind of person that probably may have frozen her [ex-husband’s] sperm,” Ryan added. “I’m telling you, she’s just kooky enough to be like, ‘You know what? I don’t want you but I would like to have another baby with you. Or by you.”

“Maybe she’s trying to outdo Janet Jackson,” concluded Wanda, noting that both of the superstars are in their 50s.

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live