Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Announce Wedding Date, Time And – Of Course – Accompanying Reality Show: Trending Topics

Gucci Mane proposed to Keyshia Ka’oir with a 25-carat ring, in the middle of the Atlanta Hawks’ Highlight Factory with a capacity crowd of some 19,000-plus watching – so you know there was only way to top that: To put the wedding on TV, of course.

That’s right, the future Mrs. Mane (actually his real name is Radrick Davis) announced on Instagram today that “The Wopsters” (her words) will be filming a wedding special to air on BET.

The still-untitled docuseries will follow “the twists and turns of the power couple as they work to blend their families and defy the odds as they set to prepare the most extravagant celebrity wedding of the year,” said Big Tigger, reading from BET’s announcement, in today’s Trending Topics.

The nuptials are set for Oct. 17, 2017 at 10: 17. Filming being this summer. (And Tigger’s invitation, he laments, has yet to arrive).