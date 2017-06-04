[VIDEO] Gospel News: Donald Lawrence And The Tri-City Singers Are Back Together

Today in gospel news, Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers have decided to reunite to record a new album after a 10 year break from music. Over the weekend, Donald Lawrence posted on social media that they are working on a brand new album to celebrate 25 years of music. He then ends his post with the hash tag: #tricitysingersreunion #2018

donaldlawrence #Goshen432hz#tricitysingersreunion #2018 Sooooooo after 10 years The TriCity Singers are in the studio working on a BRAND NEW album to celebrate 25 yrs of our coming together to record. #NewMusic

Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City singers are known for singing hits like “The Best Is Yet To Come,” and “Giants”. They took a break in 2006 after the release of their last album titled, “Finale,” which included the hit tracks “Blessings of Abraham”, and “Encourage Yourself.”

If you like taking a trip down memory lane like we do, check out their music below.