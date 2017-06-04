[VIDEO] Gospel News: Donald Lawrence And The Tri-City Singers Are Back Together

June 4, 2017 12:50 PM By Larry Tinsley
Filed Under: 25 Year Anniversary, Donald Lawrence, Donald Lawrence and Tri City Singers, gospel music

Today in gospel news, Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers have decided to reunite to record a new album after a 10 year break from music.  Over the weekend, Donald Lawrence posted on social media that they are working on a brand new album to celebrate 25 years of music. He then ends his post with the hash tag: #tricitysingersreunion #2018

Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City singers are known for singing hits like “The Best Is Yet To Come,”  and “Giants”. They took a break in 2006 after the release of their last album titled, “Finale,” which included the hit tracks  “Blessings of Abraham”, and “Encourage Yourself.”  

If you like taking a trip down memory lane like we do, check out their music below.

More from Larry Tinsley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live