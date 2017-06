Joseline Hernandez Leaves ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’?! The Ryan Report

For “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” fans, this might be as surprising as Joseline Hernandez‘s speech is indecipherable, at times.

The Puerto Rican Princess (as she is also known) posted on Instagram┬áthat she has quit VH1’s hit reality show, claiming that its creator – Mona Scott – has not been properly paying her.

“I want you to hashtag Oprah, and I want to go sit down with Oprah.” Hernandez asks in a video. “Can y’all hashtag that?”

Better question – can Hernandez actually get an audience with the media force?

“Iyanla, yeah,” Wanda Smith said in today’s Ryan Report. “But Oprah?! Uh-uh girl.”

Besides, she and Ryan are right here with some career advice for her RIGHT NOW: “She can go back to dancing,” Ryan suggested.

“She got body now,” Wanda affirms.

Plus, Ryan adds, “she’s been in the [recording] studio for eight years; the album’s got to be done!”