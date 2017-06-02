Joseline Hernandez Leaves ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’?! The Ryan Report

June 2, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
For “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” fans, this might be as surprising as Joseline Hernandez‘s speech is indecipherable, at times.

The Puerto Rican Princess (as she is also known) posted on Instagram that she has quit VH1’s hit reality show, claiming that its creator – Mona Scott – has not been properly paying her.

“I want you to hashtag Oprah, and I want to go sit down with Oprah.” Hernandez asks in a video. “Can y’all hashtag that?”

Better question – can Hernandez actually get an audience with the media force?

Iyanla, yeah,” Wanda Smith said in today’s Ryan Report. “But Oprah?! Uh-uh girl.”

Besides, she and Ryan are right here with some career advice for her RIGHT NOW: “She can go back to dancing,” Ryan suggested.

“She got body now,” Wanda affirms.

Plus, Ryan adds, “she’s been in the [recording] studio for eight years; the album’s got to be done!”

