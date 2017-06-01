What The Tiger Woods Dashcam Video Reveals: The Ryan Report

Tiger Woods has been arrested for driving under the influence, posted bond, issued an apology and has gone about the business of living down that mugshot.

But it’s not over. The dashcam video from Monday’s arrest has surfaced, and as Ryan Cameron detailed in today’s Ryan Report, the prescription pills the legendary golfer concedes he was on had him “like a zombie.”

“Swaying. Can’t tie his shoes. Flat tire. Car had some damage,” Ryan continued. “The police had to wake him up. He said he was in L.A. – he was in Florida. That’s how high he was.

“Eight miles from his house!”

At one point in the video, an officer asks Woods to recite the entire English alphabet. And when Woods is asked if he was clear as to that instruction, he replies he’s “not to sing the national anthem backwards.”

“Awwwww, can’t they tell something was wrong,” the ever-sympathetic Wanda Smith said.

“Yeah, he was high!” Ryan shot back. “I would rather him locked up then running into somebody. You know he kills trees.”