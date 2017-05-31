August Alsina: ‘I’m Sick All The Time’ – The Ryan Report

Now all that’s been going on with August Alsina seems to be revealed.

“You know, he fell off stage,” Ryan Cameron recalled in today’s Ryan Report. “And was in a coma. And people were like, ‘What’s going on?’

“Then he had this thing where he put up this picture of him having eye surgery…

Related: Nicki Minaj Posts Picture of Visit with August Alsina in Hospital, Says He’s ‘Doing Better’

“Well, he sat down and did an interview,” Ryan continued, “not with Iyanla, but with Jada.” And it was during which that the burgeoning R&B singer talked about the depression he’s suffered since the loss of his brother; and his liver disease.

“The reality is that I’m sick all the time,” Alsina tells Pinkett-Smith over a rather loud music bed. “I don’t really like to talk about it because I’m not looking for anybody’s sympathy. Don’t treat me like I’m a cancer patient, because I’m not.”