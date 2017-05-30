The Rihanna Pictures That Caused All The Speculation: The Ryan Report

If this is true, someone check on Drake please.

OK – the self-professed love of his life (or at least before he more recently said the same about Nicki Minaj), Rihanna, was spotted in New York shopping over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. And “based on the pictures on Bossip, she is thicker than the king-sized Snicker,” Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report. “You know, that’s the one they have at the movie theater that’s like $9.”

“They’re saying is RiRi preggo? Or is she just playing with the scales?”

“Who would she pregnant by, that’s the question?” Wanda Smith chimed in.

And if she is – and the father’s not rumored on-and-off-again love Drake – Rihanna would be his second supposed ex, expecting. (Serena Williams being the first).