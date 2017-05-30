Bryson Tiller Announces ‘Set If Off’ Fall Tour

By Abby Hassler
Last week, Bryson Tiller dropped his second studio album, True To Self, a month before its scheduled release date June 23. Today (May 30), the rapper announced his Set It Off fall tour beginning August 3 in Atlanta, GA.
The 27-show tour features appearances from Metro Boomin and H.E.R. Tiller announces general tickets go on sale June 2.
Check out all the dates below.
8/03 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre &*
8/05 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center &*
8/06 – New Orleans, LA – Lakefront Arena &*
8/08 – Houston, TX – NRG Arena &*
8/09 – Austin, TX – Statesman Skyline Theater at the Long Center &*
8/11 – Phoenix, AZ – Rawhide Event Center &*
8/12 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino*
8/15 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium &*
8/18 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Thunderbird Sports Centre *
8/19 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater &*
8/20 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center &*
8/23 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater &*
8/25 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory *
8/29 – Miami, FL – Watsco Center at the University of Miami &*
8/30 – Orlando, FL – CFE Arena *
9/01 – Richmond, VA – The Classic Amphitheater &*
9/02 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap &*
9/03 – Norfolk, VA – ODU Constant Convocation Center &*
9/06 – Lowell, MA – Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell *
9/07 – Mashantucket, CT – The Grand Theater at Foxwoods &*
9/08 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall *
9/09 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall *
9/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann Center *
9/13 – Toronto, Ontario – Echo Beach *
9/14 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre &*
9/15 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom *
9/16 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center *
& with H.E.R.
* with Metro Boomin
