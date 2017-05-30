Bryson Tiller Announces ‘Set If Off’ Fall Tour

By Abby Hassler

Last week, Bryson Tiller dropped his second studio album, True To Self, a month before its scheduled release date June 23. Today (May 30), the rapper announced his Set It Off fall tour beginning August 3 in Atlanta, GA.

The 27-show tour features appearances from Metro Boomin and H.E.R. Tiller announces general tickets go on sale June 2.

Check out all the dates below.

TOUR! tickets go on sale June 2nd on www.trapsoul.com @metroboomin @hermusicofficial A post shared by @brysontiller on May 30, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

8/03 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre &*

8/05 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center &*

8/06 – New Orleans, LA – Lakefront Arena &*

8/08 – Houston, TX – NRG Arena &*

8/09 – Austin, TX – Statesman Skyline Theater at the Long Center &*

8/11 – Phoenix, AZ – Rawhide Event Center &*

8/12 – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino*

8/15 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium &*

8/18 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Thunderbird Sports Centre *

8/19 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater &*

8/20 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center &*

8/23 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater &*

8/25 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory *

8/29 – Miami, FL – Watsco Center at the University of Miami &*

8/30 – Orlando, FL – CFE Arena *

9/01 – Richmond, VA – The Classic Amphitheater &*

9/02 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap &*

9/03 – Norfolk, VA – ODU Constant Convocation Center &*

9/06 – Lowell, MA – Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell *

9/07 – Mashantucket, CT – The Grand Theater at Foxwoods &*

9/08 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall *

9/09 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall *

9/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann Center *

9/13 – Toronto, Ontario – Echo Beach *

9/14 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre &*

9/15 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom *

9/16 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center *

& with H.E.R.

* with Metro Boomin