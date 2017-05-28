VIDEO: Gospel News: Snoop Dogg Is Doing Gospel

Have you heard? Snoop Dogg wants to record a gospel album. He says it has always been in his heart to do it, but he just never had the time. Snoop also says he is very serious about the new project, and that he has already contacted a couple of good friends to join him. R&B singers like Faith Evans, Charlie Wilson, and Jeffrey Osborne are just a few who will be featured on the new LP.

The 45-year old rapper from Long Beach, California has been bringing us hip-hop hits since the early 90’s. He is known for songs like “What’s My Name,” “Gin and Juice,” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” just to name a few. He has even done his own spin on Shirley Caesar’s famous line, “You Name It,” which includes the remix production from DJ Battlecat. In case you missed it, check out the video below.