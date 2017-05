By Abby Hassler

T-Pain dropped a new single, “F.B.G.M,” today (May 26) which features a collaboration with Brooklyn rapper Young M.A.

The track, which is an acronym for f— b—— get money, is the first single off his upcoming album,¬†OBLiViON, which will arrive later this year.

The cut follows the artists’ recently released T-Wayne mixtape, a collaboration with Lil Wayne.

Listen to the explicit “F.B.G.M.” here.