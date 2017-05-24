THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

May 24, 2017 9:54 AM
Summer is here! Concerts and picnics in the park. Make sure you keep your food safe to eat! Keep cold food cold- it should be 40 degrees or below to prevent bacterial growth.  Simple Truth® with the green label is now offering a variety of pre-sliced deli meats and cheeses to make your picnic menu quick to prepare and naturally delicious. Carnivores can choose from oven-roasted turkey and chicken, smoked turkey and ham, and top round roast beef. As always, no antibiotics or added nitrates/nitrites!  Fresh  Food. Low Prices. At Kroger.

