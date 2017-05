Takeoff, one-third of the Atlanta rap group Migos, has released a new solo track titled “Intruder.”

The OG Parker-produced track sends a warning to anyone looking to enter the rappers’ home without permission. “Intruder try and tell em fore I send them shots up at your cerebellum,” Takeoff spits. “It’s a warning sign in my backyard said, do not enter, I got the right to killa.”

Check out “Intruder” new track below.