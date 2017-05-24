Meek Mill Sued over Fatal Shootings in Concert Venue Parking Lot

By Hayden Wright

In December, two people were fatally gunned down in the parking lot following a Meek Mill show in Wallingford, Connecticut and two others were injured. The family of one of the victims (Travis Ward) has filed a lawsuit against Mill and the Oakdale Theatre for failing to adequately secure the premises. The suit cites previous violence at Meek Mill shows as evidence that additional security was necessary to prevent injury and loss of life.

Nathan Mitchell, who was injured in the shooting, is also a party to the legal action. The suit cites Mill’s graphic lyrics as evidence that standard crowd control practices were not enough.

“With song titles like ‘Body Count’ and ‘Ooh Kill ‘Em’ that praise indiscriminate killing and mayhem, the potential for tragic incidents like this should have been properly anticipated and planned for by Meek Mill, his concert promoters and the Oakdale Theatre,” attorney Joel Faxon said.

The filing alleges that security was “grossly understaffed” and “ill-equipped to deal with the hazardous environment presented by any Meek Mill concert.”

No arrests have been made in the police investigation.