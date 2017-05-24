Karrueche Tran Just Can’t Keep Chris Brown Away: Trending Topics

May 24, 2017 4:30 PM By Big Tigger
In today’s Law & Order Edition of Trending Topics, first Karrueche Tran had a problem getting ex-boyfriend Chris Brown served with the papers necessary for a permanent restraining order, now apparently she had a problem getting to court to support her claims of death threats and violent encounters.

Neither the actress now the R&B superstar made it to court Tuesday. Tran was allegedly filming in New Orleans. And neither reportedly gave notice that they would not appear.

“Apparently the case was continued so she could file the proper paperwork,” Big Tigger said. “Story developing.”

