Casting Call for 5/24 – 31 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
Greg's email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
Central Casting Georgia
“The Passage” (New Pilot) Passage@centralcasting.com
(Casting Multiple Roles)
* Men & Women to portray “Cops, Prisoners, Military (Must be Fit), Doctors, Nurses”
* No Exp. Required – but please list if you have any (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: June 8th – 29th in Multiple Locations (Union City, St.Mtn., Braselton, Atl.)
* Put “The role you’re submitting for” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Cab Casting
“Step Up” (TV) StepUpExtras@gmail.com
* Males & Females 18 – 25yrs who still look like “High School Students” (All Ethnicities)
* Shoots: Next Wednesday May 31st
* Put “High School Students” in subject line.
Cab Casting
“Step Up” (TV) StepUpExtras@gmail.com
* Men/Women party goers for a “Street Party” scene (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs
* Shoots: Next Friday June 2nd
* Put “Street Party” in subject line.
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” May Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Curvy Women comfortable wearing a 2-Piece Bathing Suit (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Pact” (Film) ThePactExtras@gmail.com
(Starring: John Cena)
* Males & Females 18 – 20yr who still look like High School Students
* All Ethnicities
* Put “High School Male, or Female” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com
(Period Show)
* Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Drivable Vehicles from the 1980’s & 90’s
* Put “Skinny Man/Women or Older Vehicle” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Casting Multiple Film/TV Projects” (Best of Enemies, Fathom, Tag)
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Hot Model Assistant to VIP…3-DAY BOOKING!!)
* Seeking Female to portray Personal Assistant to one of the main characters.
* (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: July 4th, 5th & 6th ….Must be available for All 3 Days
* Put “ASSISTANT” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Casting Multiple Film/TV Projects” (Best of Enemies, Fathom, Tag)
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(C.E.O. – 3-DAY BOOKING!!)
* Male or Female to portray a Chief Executive Officer. (All Ethnicities) 30 – 70yrs
* Submit photos in Power Suits or Business Attire.
* Shoots: July 4th, 5th & 6th ….Must be available for All 3 Days
* Put “BOSS” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Casting Multiple Film/TV Projects” (Best of Enemies, Fathom, Tag)
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Male Security Guard)
* Seeking Tough/Muscular Males to portray Security Guards (All Ethnicities) 20 – 55yrs
* Please list any experience you have in Security, Law Enforcement, or similar.
* Shoots: Tuesday July 4th
* Put “SECURITY” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Casting Multiple Film/TV Projects” (Best of Enemies, Fathom, Tag)
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Two Receptionist)
* Seeking TWO Males or Females to portray Receptionists (All Ethnicities) 18 – 50yrs
* Please list any experience as receptionist or similar – Submit in office attire, if possible.
* Shoots: Tuesday July 4th
* Put “RECEPTIONIST” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Casting Multiple Film/TV Projects” (Best of Enemies, Fathom, Tag) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Seeking: HELICOPTOR & AIRPLANE PILOTS)
Please list your experience flying Planes or Helicopters.
Must be available for all dates listed next to each Pilot (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* To Work On: July 7th, 10th & 11th, Subject line: ALPHA PILOT
* To Work On: July 12th – 14th & Sept. 23rd Subject line: BETA PILOT
* To Work On: July 24TH & Sept. 20TH – 21st Subject line: CHARLIE PILOT
* To Work On: July 27th, 28th & Sept. 18th, 19th Subject line: ECHO PILOT
* To Work On: Aug. 2nd, 21st & Sept. 14th Subject line: FOXTROT PILOT
* To Work On: Aug. 29th – Sept. 11th Subject line: GAMMA PILOT
* To Work On: Sept. 12th Subject line: HOTEL PILOT
* To Work On: Sept. 15th Subject line: KILO PILOT
* To Work On: Sept. 22nd Subject line: NOVEMBER PILOT
* To Work On: July 26th Subject line: TANGO PILOT
* Put “Pick One or More (—- PILOT) from above” in subject line