Casting Call for 5/24 – 31 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Central Casting Georgia

“The Passage” (New Pilot) Passage@centralcasting.com

(Casting Multiple Roles)

* Men & Women to portray “Cops, Prisoners, Military (Must be Fit), Doctors, Nurses”

* No Exp. Required – but please list if you have any (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: June 8th – 29th in Multiple Locations (Union City, St.Mtn., Braselton, Atl.)

* Put “The role you’re submitting for” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Cab Casting

“Step Up” (TV) StepUpExtras@gmail.com

* Males & Females 18 – 25yrs who still look like “High School Students” (All Ethnicities)

* Shoots: Next Wednesday May 31st

* Put “High School Students” in subject line.

Cab Casting

“Step Up” (TV) StepUpExtras@gmail.com

* Men/Women party goers for a “Street Party” scene (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs

* Shoots: Next Friday June 2nd

* Put “Street Party” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” May Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Curvy Women comfortable wearing a 2-Piece Bathing Suit (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Pact” (Film) ThePactExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: John Cena)

* Males & Females 18 – 20yr who still look like High School Students

* All Ethnicities

* Put “High School Male, or Female” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com

(Period Show)

* Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Drivable Vehicles from the 1980’s & 90’s

* Put “Skinny Man/Women or Older Vehicle” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Casting Multiple Film/TV Projects” (Best of Enemies, Fathom, Tag)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Hot Model Assistant to VIP…3-DAY BOOKING!!)

* Seeking Female to portray Personal Assistant to one of the main characters.

* (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: July 4th, 5th & 6th ….Must be available for All 3 Days

* Put “ASSISTANT” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Casting Multiple Film/TV Projects” (Best of Enemies, Fathom, Tag)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(C.E.O. – 3-DAY BOOKING!!)

* Male or Female to portray a Chief Executive Officer. (All Ethnicities) 30 – 70yrs

* Submit photos in Power Suits or Business Attire.

* Shoots: July 4th, 5th & 6th ….Must be available for All 3 Days

* Put “BOSS” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Casting Multiple Film/TV Projects” (Best of Enemies, Fathom, Tag)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Male Security Guard)

* Seeking Tough/Muscular Males to portray Security Guards (All Ethnicities) 20 – 55yrs

* Please list any experience you have in Security, Law Enforcement, or similar.

* Shoots: Tuesday July 4th

* Put “SECURITY” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Casting Multiple Film/TV Projects” (Best of Enemies, Fathom, Tag)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Two Receptionist)

* Seeking TWO Males or Females to portray Receptionists (All Ethnicities) 18 – 50yrs

* Please list any experience as receptionist or similar – Submit in office attire, if possible.

* Shoots: Tuesday July 4th

* Put “RECEPTIONIST” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Casting Multiple Film/TV Projects” (Best of Enemies, Fathom, Tag) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Seeking: HELICOPTOR & AIRPLANE PILOTS)

Please list your experience flying Planes or Helicopters.

Must be available for all dates listed next to each Pilot (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* To Work On: July 7th, 10th & 11th, Subject line: ALPHA PILOT

* To Work On: July 12th – 14th & Sept. 23rd Subject line: BETA PILOT

* To Work On: July 24TH & Sept. 20TH – 21st Subject line: CHARLIE PILOT

* To Work On: July 27th, 28th & Sept. 18th, 19th Subject line: ECHO PILOT

* To Work On: Aug. 2nd, 21st & Sept. 14th Subject line: FOXTROT PILOT

* To Work On: Aug. 29th – Sept. 11th Subject line: GAMMA PILOT

* To Work On: Sept. 12th Subject line: HOTEL PILOT

* To Work On: Sept. 15th Subject line: KILO PILOT

* To Work On: Sept. 22nd Subject line: NOVEMBER PILOT

* To Work On: July 26th Subject line: TANGO PILOT

* Put “Pick One or More (—- PILOT) from above” in subject line