The Floyd Mayweather Matter Finally Raises Its Head In The T.I. And Tiny Divorce: Trending Topics

In today’s Love And Marriage Edition of Trending Topics, both “love” and “marriage” suffer a body blow, courtesy of Floyd Mayweather‘s long-rumored activities “below the belt” with T.I.’s estranged wife Tiny.

“So we’ve been watching this divorce/separation/beef thing play out through the blogs and social media but a very important part is about to play out on [‘T.I. & Tiny:] The Family Hustle,’ ” Big Tigger predicted today.

With that, ladies and gentlemen, an expletive-laden clip from the VH1 reality show…

“You was at his house,” T.I. snarls.

“What you mean?” Tiny shoots back.

“You was at his house. You were in his house.”

“We went together!”

Then between the bleeps Tiny makes mention of someone who can “come and treat me like a woman.”

“I spent millions on you, what the [expletive] are you saying?!” T.I. responds.

“I’ve done plenty for you,” Tiny insists. “I ain’t did [expletive] for him. What the [expletive] is you saying?!”

“The point is that you were with a dude that you know I’m at odds with,” continues T.I., who doesn’t mention Mayweather by name in this clip, but whose dislike for him is well known.

“Uh, excuse me, but you were with a girl that you met through me,” Tiny counters. “Is it any better?”

“I’m minding all of my business about that entire exchange,” Tigger concludes. “We’ll watch it on TV. I wish them both well.”